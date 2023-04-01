Hell's Paradise Anime Debuts Opening, Ending: Watch

The Hell's Paradise anime has officially made its premiere as the leading spear for a new wave of anime coming in the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has now officially debuted its opening and ending theme sequences to go along with the anime's first episode! Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga series may have come to an end some time ago, but now the franchise is living once more with a new anime from the same studio behind hits such as Attack on Titan: Final Season, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vilnand Saga Season 2 and more.

The Hell's Paradise anime release is now at hand as the first episode has officially made its debut, and with it comes the release of creditless versions of the opening and ending theme sequences premiered together with the anime. The opening theme (which you can check out in the video above) is titled "W.RK" as performed by millienium parade and Shiina Ringo. The ending theme (which you can find in the video below) is titled "Paper Line" as performed by Uru. You can check it out in the video below:

Where to Watch Hell's Paradise Anime

The Hell's Paradise anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll. Produced by Studio MAPPA, the voice cast includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yusuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases the new series as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

How do you like Hell's Paradise anime's opening and ending themes? Does it make you excited for everything new we are getting to see this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!