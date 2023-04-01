Hell's Paradise Anime Episode Count Revealed

The Hell's Paradise anime has begun airing as one of the leading new anime releases hitting this month as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has revealed how many episodes the anime's first season will be sticking around for! Yuji Kaku's Hell's Paradise manga wrapped up its run with Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app a couple of years ago, but the franchise is coming back to life as the Hell's Paradise anime has now made its debut this Spring. But there's been a question as to how long it would run.

Hell's Paradise Episode 1 has now hit screens around the world, and the official website for the Hell's Paradise anime is now listing the anime's debut season with 13 episodes in total across two Blu-ray and DVD volume releases overseas. This makes it a single cour anime for Hell's Paradise's Spring debut, and given how much of the manga there is to cover, it remains to be seen whether or not Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku has future plans beyond this initial season.

(Photo: MAPPA)

What to Know: Hell's Paradise Anime

The Hell's Paradise anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to jump into the anime this Spring. Produced by Studio MAPPA, the voice cast includes the likes of Chiaki Kobayashi as Gabimaru, Yumiri Hanamori as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, Ryohei Kimura as Aza Chobei, Kensho Ono as Yamada Asaemon Toma, Rie Takahashi as Yuzuriha, Tetsu Inada as Tamiya Gantetsusai, Aoi Ichikawa as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi, Chikahiro Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Shion, Yusuke Kobayashi as Yamada Asaemon Tenza, Makoto Koichi as Nurugai, and Daiki Yamashita as Yamada Asaemon Senta.

As for what to expect from the Hell's Paradise anime, Crunchyroll teases the new series as such, "Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru and his handler, the executioner Yamada Asaemon Sagiri, survive this harrowing quest?"

Is this enough episodes for Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku's anime debut? What are you hoping to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!