Chainsaw Man Surprises Fans With Denji x Makima Cutscene

Chainsaw Man has arrived and it has definitely left its mark on the anime world as countless new viewers have dove into the terrifying world that originally sprang from mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto's mind. With the premiere episode giving fans an in-depth look at Denji's tragic life before he was fused with his trusty pooch, and Chainsaw Devil, Pochita, fans are taking the opportunity to skim through the amazing opening that referenced more than a few major Hollywood blockbusters. While the relationship between Denji and Makima has just begun, fans are loving their interactions.

In Chainsaw Man's premiere episode, the ending saw Denji tearing his way through the Zombie Devil after fusing with Pochita and in doing so, was able to kill those who held a debt over his head. With Makima witnessing the carnage that took place and coming face-to-face with the Chainsaw Man, she presented Denji with a choice to either work for her as a human or die as a devil. The first season is set to have twelve episodes in total, so expect the relationship between the mysterious Makima and Denji to be thoroughly explored as the Chainsaw Man sets his blades against a world fit to bursting with devils.

Countless Twitter Users have taken the opportunity to capture the moment from Chainsaw Man's opening, wherein Makima truly makes Denji live up to his status as her "dog" in which the new Chainsaw Devil follows behind the Devil Hunter as her loyal hound as the series releases new anime episodes:

Makima treating Denji like dog oh no 😅#chainsawman pic.twitter.com/Iv8LcI8JUg — 🤛🔥Pedro PG7 (°ロ°)☝ (@SlayerPG7) October 11, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first episode of Chainsaw Man, Crunchyroll released an official description for the premiere installment that is currently on the streaming service as well as Hulu:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think of Denji's relationship to Makima?