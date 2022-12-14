Chainsaw Man Kicks Off Its Own Brutal Training Arc

Chainsaw Man is winding down its final episodes for its debut season, but that has not stopped the anime from kicking off its own brutal spin on the training arc as Denji and Power get ready to take on much tougher devils! The final arc of the first season taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series kicked off with a bang as the Special Division teams found themselves attacked by a mysterious new group. With so many losses, it was immediately clear that even Denji would not be able to take on someone with his same kind of transformation powers.

The final arc of the first season is now in a transitional phase as the newest episode of the series kicked off a bit of training for Denji and Power. Makima brought on the top devil hunter, Kishibe, to take the two under his wing and make them strong as fast as possible in order to take on the next threats...let alone the Gun Devil later down the line. But unlike the training arcs you might have seen in other series, Kishibe outright kills Denji and Power multiple times in order to make them better fighters:

Why are Denji and Power Training in Chainsaw Man?

Episode 10 picks up shortly after Makima tries to reform the Special Division group in anticipation of another attack, and decides to make Denji and Power as strong as they can be for what's next. It's here she introduces Kishibe, who is touted as the strongest devil hunter in the company. We soon see what that means as he not only dodges and counters each of Denji and Power's efforts with ease, but he has no qualms about killing them and destroying their bodies since their devil abilities will keep them alive.

It's revealed that Kishibe's methods are actually working as both Denji and Power manage a fine counterattack plan that the previously empty headed fighters had thought of, but it was clear that it was far from enough. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not this brutal form of training where they are killed over and over again will be enough to give them an edge over the Katana Man next time around.

How do you feel about Chainsaw Man starting a training arc so close to the end of the season? How have you been liking the final arc so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!