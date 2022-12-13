Chainsaw Man's Latest Breaks Hearts With Aki

The latest Chainsaw Man has the devil hunters licking their wounds following the deadly battle again Katana Man and his allies, with the startling revelation that Makima was somehow able to dodge being shot in the face. While Denji and Power clearly walked away from the battle without suffering much mental turmoil, Aki on the other hand is reeling from the loss of Himeno thanks to the sacrifice she made by striking a futile bargain with the Ghost Devil. Chainsaw Man certainly has its fair share of humor, it can pack an emotional punch when it wants to.

Aki came into the devil hunting game knowing that the dangerous profession meant that his time on this Earth was short, and that's before the various bargains he struck with devils greatly reduced his life span. Using his supernatural sword in an attempt to take down the Katana Man, Aki wakes up in his hospital bed and is told by the Curse Devil that he only has two years of life remaining thanks to the deal they struck. On top of this horrible fact, Aki is barely able to hold it together as he realizes that Himeno has left this mortal coil, striking yet another friend from his life.

Chainsaw Sadness

(Photo: MAPPA)

With little to lose, it would seem that Aki is now more than willing to make as many deals with devils as possible in order to gain a serious advantage in his deadly profession, with the final moments seeing the sword-wielding protagonist being led to the basement of his organization's headquarters. In a darkened cell, Aki is informed that he is set to make a deal with the "Future Devil", who has appeared in Chainsaw Man's opening since the very start of the anime adaptation and is sure to give the hunter power, but at a terrible cost.

Luckily, everything wasn't entirely grim in this latest episode, as Denji and Power hilariously went through a new training regiment via the mysterious man known as Kishibe, who murders both Fiends dozens of times in an effort to sharpen their skills for the battles that lie ahead.

Do you think Aki is a dead man walking in Chainsaw Man's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.