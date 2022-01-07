Chainsaw Man is Going to Be the Biggest Anime of 2022

Tatsuki Fujimoto has become a fixture in the manga world with the creation of Chainsaw Man, the bloody story of Denji that first debuted in 2018 and has skyrocketed in popularity in a relatively short amount of time. With the manga set to return to Weekly Shonen Jump for its second chapter later this year, so to is the Chainsaw Devil set to hit the airwaves via Studio MAPPA and might just turn out to be one of the biggest anime hits of the year as a result.

Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series has already brought the first chapter of its manga to a close, telling the story of Denji, a young man that is trying to keep a roof over his head by taking on a job as a hitman for the mob. Needless to say, this situation only gets crazier when the young protagonist finds himself bonded with his dog, Pochita, who secretly harbors the power of the Chainsaw Devil. Joining a group of government-sponsored devil hunters, Denji and his newfound friends are set out on a mission to defeat the Gun Devil and unfurl a number of secrets that are hiding around the corners of their supernatural world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rest assured, anime fans that are looking for action will find plenty of it here, as Denji finds himself able to pop out chainsaws from his extremities as well as his face. Being turned into a nearly immortal being, the former assassin finds himself diving into action, while also attempting to find love at the same time. One of the biggest selling points of Chainsaw Man isn’t simply the action, the characters that join Denji such as Power, Aki, Captain Kishibe, Beam, and more are figures that were able to resonate with readers. There is plenty of death and destruction in Chainsaw Man, but the series is able to not just inject plenty of humor, but plenty of life-affirmation to boot, which is definitely surprising considering the horrors that Denji and his friends face.

On top of the story of Chainsaw Man, the series is set to be brought to life by Studio MAPPA, the same production house responsible for Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack On Titan’s final season to name a few. The anime studio is certainly a hungry one, and the PV Trailer for the series shows how they are set to approach this world, capturing not just the insanity of the series, but the frantic energy as well. Needless to say, it certainly seems like a match made in heaven.

What is your most anticipated anime of 2022? Are you jazzed for MAPPA’s take on the world of Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.