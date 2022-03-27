Chainsaw Man Gets Surprise Shout Out From Axe Body Spray

Chainsaw Man has oddly teamed up with Axe body spray with one wild shout out that has really taken off with anime fans! Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series has had one of the most memorable debuts in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine of the last few years, and although it has ended its original run the series is still one of the most hotly talked about franchises today. It’s all while fans are waiting for the series to make its official anime adaptation premiere, and the anticipation for this new series is through the roof in some major ways.

While the world continues to wait on Chainsaw Man‘s official anime adaptation, AXE body spray has surprisingly become one of the many of those who are waiting to see it continue. The official Twitter account for the brand released a special new promo tweet that combines its own body spray with the color scheme and even the allusion to Chainsaw Man’s biggest moments. This has certainly gotten many fans’ attention, and now fans can count the brand as one of those waiting for the new anime! Check it out below:

this is a contract. my smell good doesn't come free. pic.twitter.com/ckNI6ZoNP2 — AXE (@AXE) March 24, 2022

Fujimoto might have brought Chainsaw Man’s manga run to an end in a couple of years ago, but it’s far from the end of the manga’s run overall. The series will be returning for a second part in one of Shueisha’s other platforms and it will be picking up from where the manga came to an end. The first part of the series teased that Denji would be dealing with balancing his new school life with his duties as the Chainsaw Man, and all the while he’ll have to watch over the new Control Devil that has popped up before the final moments of the series.

There will also be a brand new anime adaptation produced by Studio MAPPA, but unfortunately there has yet to be anime release date or window set for the anime or Part 2’s release. Both projects were previously announced to be releasing some time this year (with the manga’s return being a little more vague than that), but it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see either of them before the year is over.

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Chainsaw Man's future? How do you think Denji would like AXE's line of fragrances?