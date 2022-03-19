Chainsaw Man is Taking Over Sales Before the Anime’s Release

Chainsaw Man is as wild as its title suggests, with the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto doing what many might consider to be impossible in that it is able to gain wild popularity before an anime series has been released. In a recent ranking for highest manga sold in February 2022, the story of Denji made some serious strides, proving that the printed story might not need an adaptation, whether it be on television or the big screen, to strike a chord with fans.

Chainsaw Man first began in 2018, telling the story of an air-headed hitman for the mob who mostly takes the job in order to give himself, and his faithful dog Pochita, three square meals a day along with a roof over their heads. Unfortunately, Denji’s life takes a turn as he suffers at the hands of demons and must strike a deal with his dog, who just so happens to be the Chainsaw Devil, creating the titular hero of the Shonen series. Chainsaw Man absolutely excels at throwing curveballs at readers and Studio MAPPA seems like a worthy choice to animate the wild, and often bloody, story of devils and the humans that make deals with them.

According to the recent “US Monthly Bookscan” for February 2022, Chainsaw Man topped the charts of the highest selling manga in North America, surprisingly overtaking the likes of Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Attack on Titan to name a few. Even more surprising is the fact that the top-selling manga volume of the series isn’t even Chainsaw Man’s initial manga, but rather, is volume nine of the series, which takes place two volumes prior to the end of the first series.

Tatsuki Fujimoto has promised to return to Chainsaw Man, though a direct release date for the second part of the series has yet to be released. There were plenty of unanswered questions from the finale of Chainsaw Man, leaving fans to wonder if Fujimoto will address those in the next installments or if the manga will walk a new path following the fallout of the first series.

What do you think of Chainsaw Man reigning supreme for February?

