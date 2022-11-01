Chainsaw Man Releases Ending 4: Watch

Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode, and of course, we know that means another ending has joined the anime. Studio MAPPA already confirmed the anime would release a new ED every week, and episode four has posted its big gift to fans. So if you are in the mood for a Power overload, this ending was meant for you.

This week, the new ending brings TOOBOE to center stage as the artist shares a special track with fans. The song "Tablet" debuts in this ED, and as you can see above, the reel is all about Power.

What We Know About Chainsaw Man's Endings So Far

Power might be the focus os this ED, butt Chainsaw Man has kept its focus varied so far with all its EDs. From Denji to Pochita and Makima, most of the gang has come around in season one so far. With eight more episodes to go this season, there are plenty more songs heading for Chainsaw Man, and we already know what's on the horizon.

After all, Studio MAPPA did announce all of the show's ED singles before episode one debuted. You can read up on the full list of songs below:

"Katagiri 2-oku centimeter" by MAXIMUM THE HORMONE



"ALL KINDS OF KISSES" by ano



"Fight Song" by eve



"Deep Down" by Aimer



"Rendezvous" by Kanaria



"In the Back Room" by syudou



"Violence" by QUEEN BEE



"Time Left" by ZUTOMAYO



"First death" by TK from Ling tosite sigure



"Tablet" by TOOBOE



"CHAINSAW BLOOD" by Vaundy



"DOGLAND" by PEOPLE 1



What do you think of this fourth Chainsaw Man ending? Does this song suit Power...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.