Chainsaw Man Meets Kirby in This Scary Cute Crossover

\Chainsaw Man is at the top of headlines this month, and we can thank its anime debut for the press. After all, Denji hit up the small screen weeks ago at last, and Studio MAPPA gave its all to Chainsaw Man. Of course, this means fans all over the world are loving the anime, and they've done up their own Denji costumes for Halloween. And thanks to a cute crossover, Kirby has learned what it is like to wield the half-devil's power.

As you can see below, the art comes courtesy of Chierri_xo over on Twitter. The fan artist wanted to give Chainsaw Man a proper salute this season, and of course, there are few better ways to celebrate the legend than a crossover. So of course, who else is better to partner with Pochita than Nintendo's Kirby?

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Gets an Official Kentucky Fried Chicken Makeover | Chainsaw Man Cuts Through Huge New Sales Record

In the adorable art, Kirby is shown sucking up Pochita as always, and they learn what kind of Copy ability the pup gives. When swallowed, Kirby unlocks the Chainsaw Ability, and it gives him chainsaw blades on his head and hands. Clearly, the power is a devastating one, and it has to rank as one of his most powerful copies to date.

Can Kirby's Other Powers Compete?

Of course, this fan-made crossover gives Kirby a power boost, but the game mascot is pretty strong even without Pochita. After all, he has unlocked a number of copy abilities over the years. To date, Pochita has 67 abilities in his arsenal, and fans have some favorites in that list. For instance, Bomb, Burning, Drill, Laser, and Ninja are all formidable. So if Kirby needed to face Denji in battle, we'd suggest he go with his Missile ability.

If you haven't had the chance to meet Chainsaw Man in all his power, you better get on the series before it gets much bigger. The anime can be found on Hulu and Crunchyroll as new episodes drop weekly. As for the manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto puts out new chapters weekly, and they can be found on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app.