Chainsaw Man Goes Kill la Kill With Its Strongest Weapon Yet

Chainsaw Man has kicked off Asa and Yoru's first real fight against a major devil enemy, and the newest chapter of the series has gone full Kill la Kill with their strongest weapon yet! Studio Trigger recently celebrated the 10th Anniversary of its works, but it all began with their very first original series, Kill la Kill. This new series introduced fans to Ryuko Matoi, whose main weapon was the uniform she wore and sometimes ended up completely without clothing as a result of the intense fights she found herself in. Surprisingly enough, this all came raging back with Chainsaw Man's newest chapter.

As Asa and Yoru have started their fight with Yuko's new Justice Devil transformation, things got off to a rough start with the previous chapter of the series. Yoru was struggling against an opponent that could read even the War Devil's mind, and thus Asa decided to step in herself and try to get through to her friend. When this doesn't work, she's forced to fight as well and unleashes her own weapon using the War Devil's power. It ends up being the surprisingly strong "Super Strong Uniform Sword" made out of her school uniform.

(Photo: Shueisha / Trigger)

What is Asa Mitaka's Strongest Weapon?

Chapter 108 of Chainsaw Man sees Asa deciding to fight Yuko in full and thus Yoru explains that to use her power, she needs to touch something that belongs to herself and call its name. Touching her school uniform, she calls out for the "Super Strong Uniform Sword" which rips her uniform off her body to become a sword. When Yuko knocks it away thinking it's going to be very week, it ends up being stronger and sharper than expected as Yuko's devil body completely gets diced into pieces.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Teases Asa's First Big Fight | Did Chainsaw Man Just Introduce the Third Horseman?

Asa reveals that it's the uniform her mother gave her before her passing, and that's likely why it's so strong. But it also means that Asa is left fighting without clothes much like the way Kill la Kill's Ryuko Matoi found herself doing during that series as she used the power of her own school uniform. It's completely different situations, of course, but it's fun to see that the core idea has carried on to a new action series.

How do you feel about seeing Asa's surprisingly strongest weapon in action so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!