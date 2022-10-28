Kentucky Fried Chicken Crosses Over With Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is a hit, with the anime adaptation already releasing three episodes by Studio MAPPA which take anime viewers into the tragic life of Denji as he works to fulfill his dream of having a roof over his head, eating three square meals a day, and potentially getting a girlfriend. While countless anime viewers have fallen in love with the series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, it would seem that none other than Colonel Sanders and his fast-food chain are paying homage to the bloody Shonen series in a new social media post.

Ironically enough, the second part of Chainsaw Man's manga introduced a character that would fit right at home at Kentucky Fried Chicken, with Bucky the Chicken Devil winning the hearts of many manga readers. While Bucky hits the scene with a level of optimism rarely seen in this world of devils, he is mistakenly killed in the same chapter that introduced him. The Chicken Devil's death helped get the ball rolling for the new protagonist, Asa Mitaka, who has struck a deal with the War Devil and is now gunning for Denji thanks to a past score that she is now being forced to settle.

Kentucky Fried Chainsaw

The Official Twitter Account for Kentucky Fried Chicken shared their own version of the Chainsaw Devil, slapping the appropriate appendages onto a chicken wing that makes the edible appear as though it was modeled from Pochita, the lovable canine that helped Denji get his wild new abilities:

Chainsaw Man's first season is set to have twelve episodes, with plenty more bloody battles set to take place before the first batch of episodes draws to a close. While the Studio MAPPA production hasn't revealed if there will be a season two, the animation house has stated a number of times that they're all in when it comes to adapting the works of Tatsuki Fujimoto.

In the latest episode of the anime adaptation, Denji found himself betrayed by his new partner, Power, the Blood Devil that had an affinity for her feline Meowy and was willing to feed her comrade on a silver platter to the Bat Devil. With the Chainsaw Devil cutting his way through the creature, the question remains whether Denji and Power's working relationship ended before it could even really begin.

What do you think of this hilariously strange crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.