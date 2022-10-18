Chainsaw Man Shares Episode 2 Promo

Chainsaw Man is getting ready to drop a new episode, and of course, fans are ready to see what the anime has in store. After an explosive premiere, the show promises to bring Denji into a wild world as the once small-time Devil Hunter has been scouted by Makima. It won't be long until the boy makes it to HQ, and the first promo for episode two proves as much now that it is live.

As you can see below, the first promo for episode two was released not long ago courtesy of Studio MAPPA. The reel gives us a first look at "Arrival in Tokyo" and confirms the update will introduce some major players.

What to Take Note Of

Watching this new promo, there is a lot to take in as episode two will be a big release. The anime's first episode set up Denji and his relationship with Pochita before bringing out Chainsaw Man for real. Now, Makima is ready to bring Denji into her world as a top-ranking Devil Hunter, and the boy has a lot to prove before he can compare to her strength.

This new promo does showcase Denji at HQ, and the biggest thing he does is meet Aki. The character is one of Denji's main allies in the manga, and of course, their relationship starts off rocky before leveling out. The promo also teases Power's introduction as she completes the friend group in the manga. So if you have been waiting to see Power pop up, well – today is your lucky day.

Want to catch up on Chainsaw Man? You can find the anime streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll stateside, and episode one is available right now. New episodes of the series go live each Monday and are simulcast in the United States.

What do you think about this latest look at Chainsaw Man? Do you plan on keeping up with the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.