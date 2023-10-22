Chainsaw Man Creator Set Up Its Apocalyptic Girl Gang Ages Ago

Chainsaw Man has a vision and will do just about anything to see it through. Since its launch, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has put readers on a slow drip of adrenaline. This means things in Chainsaw Man really kick off when a climax hits. These days, Chainsaw Man is preparing for another big launch as the Death Devil has been teased, and it seems Fujimoto teased this apocalyptic girl gang ages ago.

The whole thing came to light this month after Chainsaw Man dropped its latest chapter. It was there fans checked on Denji as he learned about the Death Devil's true existence. It turns out the ultimate devil does exist, and they're the eldest sister of Nayuta or rather the Control Devil. This means all of the Four Horsemen prophesied in Chainsaw Man are actually women, and Fujimoto did out his love for in-control women long ago.

Some time ago, Blade of the Immortal creator Hiroaki Samura did an interview with Fujimoto where they talked about their gigs. It was there Fujimoto got real about his female characters, and he admitted he likes forward women. "I also like domineering and irrational women," the artist shared.

Later in the interview, Fujimoto doubles down on his type. Samura at one point say he likes "women who are mentally superior to men", and Fujimoto was quick to agree.

"Right, I want to have women in higher positions than men," the Chainsaw Man creator agreed. And now, well – it seems the Four Horsemen are about to make Fujimoto's dream a reality.

After all, the heroines who make up the Four Horsemen are powerful to put it lightly. Makima put the gang on the map as the Control Devil, and Nayuta is just a fearsome. Fami has already proven their terrible influence as the Hunger Devil and the same goes for Yoru, the War Devil. Soon, we will get to meet the Death Devil in all their foretold horror. So if you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, you will want to read the series ASAP.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? You can read the hit manga over on Manga Plus.

