Chainsaw Man Wins 2023 Harvey Award for Best Manga

Chainsaw Man can do little wrong now. After being released by Shonen Jump, the apocalyptic series put creator Tatsuki Fujimoto on the map. These days, the Chainsaw Man fandom spans the globe, and it has only become bigger in light of Chainsaw Man's anime. And now, it seems the manga is celebrating after being acknowledged by the Harvey Awards.

Yes, that is right. The Harvey Awards just went down, and the 2023 event put Chainsaw Man center stage. After all, Fujimoto won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards this year and this prize is very much deserved.

After all, Chainsaw Man has been on its top game for months now. After winning Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in 2021 and 2022, Fujimoto's manga is still thriving. Following a brief hiatus, Fujimoto kicked off Chainsaw Man part two with a vengeance several months back. So of course, Shonen Jump must be elated to count Chainsaw Man as one of its own given its renown.

The Harvey Awards were quick to nominate Chainsaw Man this year, and it isn't the only organization to do so. The Japan Expo Awards also nominated Fujimoto's series. In the past, other award organizations like the Eisner Awards and Shogakukan Manga Awards have acknowledged the series. So if you have not read Chainsaw Man yet, you can find the manga right now on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man? No sweat! You can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

