Chainsaw Man Teases Famine's Plot Against the Death Devil

Chainsaw Man is getting ready for something wild. If you have not been in the know, series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has set up one of the series' best arcs yet. With the Hybrid Devils at large and the Death Devil on the horizon, things are not looking good for our heroes. And now, Chainsaw Man chapter 143 has set up Famine's strategy to defeat her sister.

And what is that plan? Well, it has everything to do with Chainsaw Man and the War Devil. Denji has become a major piece of Famine's game, and he is joined by Asa whether they know it or not.

Oh that changes things



Fami is trying to strengthen Yoru without even having her get her old strength back by killing Chainsaw Man. She must be planning something special.#csm146 pic.twitter.com/DsvcWt9Dkp — Alego 💚🤍🖤 (CEO of Yorunes) (@alego_cos) October 17, 2023

According to Nayuta, the younger Horseman believes Famine has planned to fight fire with fire. She hopes to take down the Death Devil when she appears in less than a year using the Chainsaw and War Devils. The two beings are incredibly strong, after all, but Famine needs to make them even more powerful.

So what does she do? It seems Famine has enacted her plan to make the global populate fear two things above all else: War and Chainsaw Man. Using the Hybrid Devils, the horseman has declared a sort of war on humanity. She used the Church of Chainsaw Man to create a legion of mindless murderers who are killing across the globe in Chainsaw Man's name. As you can imagine, this tyranny is going to give strength to Yoru and perhaps Denji, so Famine's plan is working out.

Of course, the question fans have now is whether Denji will benefit from the power. He is Chainsaw Man, but Denji is not alone in that. A mystery figure has been going around Japan as the Chainsaw Man, and the phony may get the power boost from Famine's plan. And should that be the case, well – Denji might have to put a stop to it.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, then series is easier to read than ever. The hit manga is available on the Shonen Jump app, so for more info on Fujimoto's story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man update? Do you think Fami's strategy is going to pan out?Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!