UFC Star Max Holloway Suits Up as Chainsaw Man for Halloween

In the world of anime, there are just some guys you don't want to mess with. Vegeta has long topped the list with others like Dio Brando, and its most recent addition is none other than Chainsaw Man. Denji may be a high schooler, but his power as a devil hybrid is insane. And now, UFC star Max Holloway is tapping into the power of Chainsaw Man in honor of Halloween.

Over on Instagram, the American mixed martial artist debuted their take on Chainsaw Man for fans. As you can see below, the featherweight contender pulls off Denji's devilish look with ease, and he is not alone in this shot. Holloway's wife Alessa joined in on this costume by bringing the Bomb Devil to life.

There is no denying how sick this costume is, and it shows why Chainsaw Man looks so good. His hardcore machinery contrasts perfectly with the white shirt and black tie Chainsaw Man most often dons. When you pair this mismatched look with sneakers, Chainsaw Man manages to do something special, and you can also tailor this kind of costume with as much blood as you'd like.

Clearly, Holloway and his family nailed this anime look for Halloween. You can also bet plenty of others will be tackling the holiday with Chainsaw Man outfits. After all, the franchise is one of the hottest in anime and manga these days. As creator Tatsuki Fujimoto continues rolling out new chapters, the Chainsaw Man anime has fans on edge as they wait for a season two announcement. If you are not caught up with the series, Chainsaw Man is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, so you can read up on its official synopsis below for more details:

"Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart."

What do you think about this UFC star's take on Chainsaw Man? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!