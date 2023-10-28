Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Perfect Makima For Halloween

Chainsaw Man's Makima is an enigma at present in the anime adaptation, working for the government and employing Denji in an effort to fight against the nefarious devils populating the world. With each devil's power varying based on how much humanity fears them, the Gun Devil is the biggest threat to the world that Makima is focused on in the MAPPA production. Just in time for the Halloween season, one cosplayer took the opportunity to re-create Denji's boss in a pitch-perfect way.

There's a lot more going on with Makima than meets the eye, which Chainsaw Man manga readers certainly know at this point. Halfway through the first season, Makima was shot in the head and somehow was able to resurrect from her predicament and get some serious revenge on those responsible. While MAPPA has yet to confirm if a second season of Chainsaw Man is in production, Makima is sure to continue to play a big role if the anime does return. There's certainly many answers to be questioned when it comes to Makima and her role in the government, and many Denji fans might not be thrilled with the revelations that will arrive in Chainsaw Man's anime.

Chainsaw Man: Makima's Control

It might be some time before we see a second season of Chainsaw Man arrive on the small screen thanks to MAPPA's wild production schedule. In 2023 alone, the production house has worked on the likes of Vinland Saga, Hell's Paradise, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan to name a few, Considering the popularity of the franchise, it seems unlikely that we won't get a season two, with MAPPA stating in the past that they are aiming to adapt all of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's works.

While Chainsaw Man's second season is still up in the air, the manga has continued to release new chapters on an almost weekly basis. Joining Denji in his devilish journey is the War Devil Asa Mikata, following some disastrous events that have transpired in the manga following the first season.

What do you think of this fresh take on Makima? Do you think we'll receive word on the anime's second season this year?