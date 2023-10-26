Chainsaw Man's "Kick Back" Hits Historic Sales Milestone

Chainsaw Man made waves with its anime debut, and there is no denying the desire for more. In the wake of season one, fans are eager to see Denji return to the screen. In the meantime, it seems fans globally have kept support for Chainsaw Man live by binging its hit theme song. And now, the track "Kick Back" by Kenshi Yonezu has broken a wild record.

And what could that record be? It has to do with the Recording Industry Association of America. The RIIA has officially certified "Kick Back" gold, and this award is a first for Japanese music.

米津玄師 KICK BACK

「KICK BACK 」がアメリカレコード協会 RIAA にてゴールド認定を受けました。日本語曲での認定は、史上初の快挙となりました。



KENSHI YONEZU「KICK BACK」

Over on social media, Yonezu's record label confirmed the impressive award while thanking fans of Chainsaw Man. ""Kick Back" was certified gold by the [RIIA]. This is the first time in history a Japanese song has been certified," the agency shared.

For those curious what a gold certification means, we've got you covered. The RIIA measures music sales in the United States by the number of units sold. To get a gold certification, you must sell 500,000 units. From there on, other levels like Platinum, Multi-Platinum, and Diamond follow. Now, Yonezu can say he's been awarded by this U.S. organization, and his win is a first for Japanese artists.

If you have not listened to the theme song of Chainsaw Man, it is a solid banger. You can always brush up on the track and the anime at large as Chainsaw Man is streaming on Crunchyroll. No word has been given on the show's future, but fans are hopeful season two is in the works. So for those wanting more info on Chainsaw Man, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

