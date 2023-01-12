Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno

Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.

One of the characters that really took off with fans was Himeno, who was close with Aki and got really close to Denji during the events of the first season. She ended up playing a major role in the climax of the first season as her fate helped to set the events of the final fight in motion, and now artist @tmmt_cosplay on Instagram has brought Himeno back to the spotlight by showing off her fan favorite casual look from her debut. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Chainsaw Man

With the first season's run now coming to an end last Fall, there was unfortunately no word on whether or not the series will be returning for a second season just yet. It seems likely given the huge response to everything that's happened during the first season, but until new episodes are announced there's plenty of time to catch up with the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Goes Viral Thanks to One Jawdropping Store Display | Chainsaw Man Brings Every Ending Together Into One Video: Watch | Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers

They tease Chainsaw Man's first season as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

Where does Himeno rank among your favorite Chainsaw Man characters so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!