Chainsaw Man Goes Viral Thanks to One Jawdropping Store Display

Chainsaw Man's first anime season has come to an end, and with it, countless anime viewers were introduced to the tragic tale of Denji as he looks to earn three square meals per day, a roof over his head, and potentially a girl to call his own. As fans wait to hear from Studio MAPPA whether the Devil Hunters will return for a second season, one store display in a book retailer's establishment has struck the hearts of those who followed both Chainsaw Man's anime and manga.

The first season of Chainsaw Man ended with Denji having a climactic battle with Katana Man, the enemy responsible for countless devil hunters' demise, with the Shonen hero luckily able to squeak out a victory. While season two has not been confirmed as of yet, the recent season finale set up more than a few plot threads to be explored in the future of the anime adaptation. In the post-credit scenes, we saw an interesting door presented to a young Denji along with a mysterious new character who inquired whether the Chainsaw Devil would rather be a "country mouse" or a "city mouse" if he had the choice.

Chainsaw Sadness

A new Tik Tok video shared a brutally hilarious store display that sees a chapter of Chainsaw Man recommended as "Adventures In The Snow", with Aki's backstory being one of the most tragic and taking place during the winter as his family was wiped out thanks to the sheer power of the Gun Devil:

While we might be waiting a while before we see a second season of Chainsaw Man, especially when you consider the sheer amount of projects on Studio MAPPA's plate, the manga is continuing to run strong under creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Pushing Denji to the sidelines, a new protagonist has taken the stage in Asa Mitaka, the War Devil. While Asa is out for revenge against Denji thanks to the deal she made with her Devil, the two have seemingly found some common ground thanks to a date gone wrong in an aquarium.

What do you think of this hilariously horrifying Chainsaw Man recommendation? Do you think we'll receive confirmation of a second season this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.