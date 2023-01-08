Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers

Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies.

As you can see below, Good Smile Company announced its FREEing line is adding two new figures. Makima and Power are getting their own variant statues for collectors, and yes, it dresses them up like bunnies. Both characters get their own costumes here as Makima is rocking a black number while Power's bloodlust earned her a red costume. So if you want these two figures, you will want to keep an eye out as their sell date has yet to drop.

Of course, these two figures have collectors ready to drop cash, and they mark the line's latest bunny figures. After all, FREEing has a number of these variants available as is. In the past, characters like Liscia Elfrieden and Junko Enoshima have been given such a makeover. Now, Chainsaw Man is bringing two of its best girls to the collection, so you can be sure fans will snatch them up.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Proves Denji Is the Best Kind of Brother | Chainsaw Man's Makima Is Dropping an Album Next Year | Chainsaw Man Drops a Heartbreaking Nod to Power in New Chapter

After all, Makima and Power became part of anime's top characters in 2022. Studio MAPPA put everything it had into Chainsaw Man, and the risk paid off. The show was one of the most talked about in 2022, and these girls prompted plenty of discussions. Currently, no official word has been given on season two of Chainsaw Man, but fans expect more to come given how popular season one was. So until new episodes are announced, fans can stay busy collecting all the Chainsaw Man goodies they can nab!

Will you be nabbing either of these Chainsaw Man prizes...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.