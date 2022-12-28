Chainsaw Man Combines All of Its Endings Into One Video: Watch

Chainsaw Man released 12 cool and different ending themes for each of the episodes launched over the course of the anime's debut season, and now fans can check them all out back to back by combining all of its endings into one compilation video! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was the most anticipated new release heading into 2022 overall, and MAPPA themselves took this all to the next level by making it an appropriately huge production. This included introducing a new ending theme unique to each episode, and each one was dramatically different from one another.

Helping to cement just how each of Chainsaw Man's ending theme sequences were dramatically different depending on the particular episode they were attached to, and now you can check them all out in one place as MAPPA has dropped a special compilation video with not only the opening theme sequence but all 12 ending theme sequences launched over the course of the first season. You can check out the slick Chainsaw Man compilation below:

How to Check Out Chainsaw Man's First Season

Chainsaw Man brought its 12 episode first season run to an end with its latest episode, but unfortunately has yet to confirm whether or not the anime will be coming back for Season 2 as of this writing. It's highly likely considering there was a major tease for what's coming next at the end of the season finale, and highly likely given how much fans are already asking for more. If you wanted to catch up with the series, you can now find Chainsaw Man's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."

What was your favorite of Chainsaw Man's 12 endings this season? Are you hoping for Season 2 too?