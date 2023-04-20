Chainsaw Man Proves Denji's Growth With His Latest Rescue Mission

The Chainsaw Devil is no longer the primary star of the Chainsaw Man manga, with Asa Mikata, aka the War Devil, taking center stage. As the manga has debuted a new threat to the world in the Primordial Fears, powerful devils that might be stronger than anything else that has been introduced in the series to date, Asa still gets some major backup from Denji. Now, the latest manga chapter highlights how much Denji has grown since his arrival in the first part of the manga series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga, Chapter 127, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. While Denji hit the ground floor running in his fight against the Falling Devil, putting his chainsaws to good use in both carving up the Primordial Fear and cutting his own brain to dodge her telepathic attacks, the fight is far from over. With Asa firmly in the devil's grasp, Denji is attempting to talk her out of her falling spiral that will take her life if she succumbs to the depression that began thanks to her tragic past. Of course, the more that Denji changes, the more he stays the same.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Is Denji An Adult Now?

With Denji holding Asa up from certain death, the Chainsaw Devil attempts to empathize with her current plight which has her mired in her own depression, "I know how you feel! Believe me, I've been there! When life seems super awesome, as soon as you let your guard down, some crappy thing happens outta nowhere and screws it all up, right?" Of course, as we see later on in the chapter, Denji still has quite the adolescent mind as he reveals that his main goal is to have sex.

While the Chainsaw Man manga is continuing to release new chapters on a steady clip, the Chainsaw Man anime is still on hiatus. Following the first season's finale, Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal if a second season is on the way. Considering the popularity of Denji and his fellow devil hunters, it's most likely a question of when, not if, we can expect the anime adaptation to make a comeback.

Do you think Denji still has a long way to go in becoming an adult? Will we get word this year of the anime's return?