Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Reveals What Denji Is Really Living For

Denji might not be the main star of the current Chainsaw Man manga arc, but that hasn't stopped the Chainsaw Devil from playing a major role in the latest storyline. With the War Devil, aka Asa Mikata, fighting against the wild power of the Primordial Fear known as the Falling Devil, the current shonen protagonist needs a bit of a pep-talk. Luckily for her, Denji arrives just in time to give the most bizarre, and perhaps most hilarious, discussion that has ever been portrayed in a shonen series.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga, Chapter 127, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Falling Devil is certainly one of the more grotesque devils that mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has introduced in the history of the manga, using the ability to make her victims relive some of their worst memories to cause them to commit suicide. With Asa falling victim to the Primordial Fear, relieving her horrific memories following her mother's death, and wanting nothing more than to take her own life, Denji steps in to help her find what's most important in life.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Denji, What Is Best In Life?

Clearly, Denji isn't exactly the person that is best at giving advice. The Chainsaw Devil hilariously breaks down what is currently keeping him going in this life, "You know life isn't all bad, but day in, day out, all you can remember is the bad stuff and the disaster keep pilin' up like a hamburger made of crap, right? I've got something to live for! Something to look forward to so much that I'm willing to eat that crapburger! Sex! I wanna have sex!"

Obviously, Asa isn't thrilled to hear this answer. While Denji was always looking to find a romantic partner in the early parts of the series, a lot changed for him in his relationship with Makima, Power, and potential love interests in his life since. With Asa and Denji going on some unsuccessful dates in the past, can the Chainsaw Devil help the War Devil out of her current funk?

