Chainsaw Man Debuts Denji's Wildest Rule Yet

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is now revving its way through one of the toughest fights Asa Mitaka has been in the middle of yet, and the newest Chainsaw Man manga chapter has brought Denji into the thick of the action and revealed one of his wildest rules to avoid a devil's power yet! Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga has been dramatically different with Part 2 thus far as Asa and Yoru's approach to the fights against the devils has been different than the way Denji handles things, but the newest chapter revealed how Denji's chaotic nature has given him a surprising edge.

The Chainsaw Man manga has seen Denji do all kinds of wild new tricks and moves as he improvised on the spot against some terrible devil powers, and the newest chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga had pit him against the Falling Devil and he started to have the same kind of mental anguish troubles that Asa had fallen prey too. But this didn't last for long as Denji's counter to the Falling Devil's sadness imbuing powers was for him to use his chainsaws to cut straight through his brain to keep him from thinking bad thoughts.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man 126: How Does Denji Fight the Falling Devil?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 126 picks up right after Denji began fighting against the Falling Devil, and it's revealed that the Falling Devil is able to quickly recover from all of Denji's attacks. But when the devil tries to succumb Denji to the trauma of his past much like what happened to Asa before, Denji only spends a moment within it before coming up with the idea to cut through his brain. As Denji explains, it's his rule to cut his brain when a devil uses mental powers on him.

He's able to cut through his brain while eating the Falling Devil to keep up his amount of recovery for all of the damage he's taking, and it leaves Denji with only his most animalistic of desires. It's a wild state, but unfortunately is also not revealed to be enough against the Falling Devil's near invincible level of power either. So while it was a great counter to those mental abilities, it's not exactly something that Denji can keep up for too long.

