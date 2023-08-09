Chainsaw Man Manga Teases a Few Big Character Comebacks

There is only one Chainsaw Man in our world, and Denji would like to keep things that way. Time and again, the manga star has faced trouble because of his power, but Denji doesn't want to give up his alias at all. Even the slightest threat to his power is enough to make Denji balk, and that is why most foes who cross Chainsaw Man end up dead. This truth has been seen in the Chainsaw Man manga time and again, but the script just got flipped as some of Denji's nemeses are living once more.

Of course, we have Chainsaw Man chapter 138 to thank for the revelation. If you did not know, this week welcomed a new chapter of Chainsaw Man to the table. It was there fans watched Denji wrestle his jealousy over Asa as he's been grounded from work. After seeing a poster celebrating Asa, Denji is blindsided by jealousy as she is getting all of his fanbase's attention. It is then another man shows up and commiserates with Denji before revealing his own identity.

And who is the man? Well, it is none other than the Swordman. The Hybrid Devil is alive once more, and he just came face to face with Denji after a long stretch.

If you have forgotten Swordman, don't feel too bad. We first meet the character in the first half of Chainsaw Man. During the Control Devil arc, Denji faces a load of hybrid devils including Swordman, and it ends in their deaths. Makima is able to bring the hybrids back to life through her own control, and she uses the hybrids to fight Denji. After channeling Pochita's power, Denji is able to defeat the hybrids with ease, and many were left wondering what happened to the gang.

Sure, the hybrid devils were killed, but the rare breed never stay dead. We have seen this with Denji himself, so the same is true for the other seven hybrids. After being controlled by Makima, the hybrid devils have made their return to the real world. Now, one of them has come to chat with Denji face to face, but it will take a miracle for our hero to even remember who Swordman is.

What do you think about this latest Chainsaw Man comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!