Chainsaw Man Manga Hits Record Sales With Just 15 Volumes

Chainsaw Man is on the rise. In the wake of season one, Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit franchise is thriving, and there is more to come. Anime fans are begging for more content, and when it comes to the Chainsaw Man manga, Denji is working through a new arc these days. And thanks to the series' success, Chainsaw Man has hit record. Sales with just 15 volumes to its name.

The update comes from Chainsaw Man straight as the manga just released its 15th volume in Japan. A special ad was included in the volume overseas, and it confirms the manga's sales figures. There are currently 26 million copies of Chainsaw Man in circulation, so copies of the manga are flying off the shelves still.

After all, it wasn't long ago Chainsaw Man had 24 million copies. We got our last sales update on the manga in May 2023, so Chainsaw Man has put out 2 million more copies in just a couple of months. This means Chainsaw Man is putting out a million copies a month right now, and this increase only includes print copies. Given the rise of digital manga, you can imagine just how big Chainsaw Man has become with just 15 volumes to its name.

Of course, Chainsaw Man is definitely living up to its best-selling reputation. Denji has the entire manga fandom by its roots. His manga may not sound particularly deep by its title alone, but Fujimoto is deceptive like that. Chainsaw Man has as much gore as it does introspection. So if you are looking for a bleak manga with non-stop action, Chainsaw Man has what you're looking for.

For those unfamiliar with Chainsaw Man, it is easier to keep track of now than ever before. The show's first season is now streaming on Crunchyroll. As for its manga, Chainsaw Man can be read through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man – Chainsaw Man!"

What do you make of Chainsaw Man's rise to the top? Are you keeping up with the series now that part two is here? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!