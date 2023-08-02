Chainsaw Man Highlights Asa and Yoru in New Manga Promo

Chainsaw Man has always taken some big risks in terms of telling the story of Denji the Chainsaw Devil. With the start of its "second phase", the manga by creator Tatsuki Fujimoto made one of the biggest risks in the manga's history by following a brand new protagonist in Asa Mitaka. Striking a deal with the War Devil, Yoru, Asa has been leading the charge in recent chapters, and a new promo shows the current protagonist and her devil side back-to-back.

Currently, Chainsaw Man's anime has yet to confirm if there will be a second season, but this might make sense when you look at the sheer amount of projects that Studio MAPPA is working on. MAPPA, this year alone, has projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Hell's Paradise to name a few. Luckily, the anime has more than a few storylines to adapt when it comes to future potential seasons of the anime adaptation, though it might be quite some time before we see the War Devil introduced in the television series. With many battles and arcs for the anime to cover, Asa's story might arrive in a season taking place years from now, though the War Devil is certainly leaving her mark on the manga before then.

Chainsaw Man: A Devil of a Different Sort

Asa Mitaka's powers as the War Devil allow her to transform an object into a weapon of war, with the weapon becoming more powerful based on how close Asa is emotionally to said object. Unlike Denji and his relationship with Pochita, Asa is at odds with Yoru as the two struggle with who is taking the reins of their shared body. While the two have been able to strike a truce, the War Devil seems like a powder keg waiting to explode.

In recent chapters of Chainsaw Man, Asa has been given a new mission by one of the Four Horsemen, Famine. While Denji might not be considered the main focus, the Chainsaw Devil has had plenty to do in the manga's second half. While we have yet to see the Chainsaw and War Devils face off in a fight to the finish, it will be interesting to see which devil comes out on top.

