Chainsaw Man Cosplay Reunites Power and Meowy

Chainsaw Man's first season introduced a new generation to the bloody story of Denji, an aloof protagonist who finds himself gaining the power of the Chainsaw Devil thanks to his trusty pooch, Pochita. On his quest to find a girlfriend and fight against the devils that are threatening humanity, Denji finds himself making some new friends in devils and humans alike. Power isn't just one of Denji's most popular comrades, but she also holds the status of the Blood Devil. Now, a cosplayer has re-united the Blood Devil with her beloved feline.

As was seen in the first season of Chainsaw Man's anime, Meowy was being held hostage by the Bat Devil, causing Power to betray her fellow devil hunters. Luckily, Denji was able to take down the night-time devil, freeing Meowy and making it so that the Blood Devil was on the straight and narrow once again. At present, MAPPA has yet to confirm that there will be a second season of the popular anime series, though the television series has plenty of manga moments to adapt should the bloody story continue on the small screen. Should a second season arrive, viewers should expect more from both Power and her beloved cat.

Chainsaw Man: Power x Meowy

While the Blood Fiend has the ability to manipulate blood to create weapons and empower herself in the fight against the world's devils, Power has a much softer side when she's not on the battlefield. While it doesn't seem as though her hatred of humanity and devils won't be changing any time soon in the anime, expect some major reveals if a second season arrives. While Meowy isn't harboring secret powers like Pochita, the feline continues to play a major role in Power's adventure.

While fans wait for Chainsaw Man's anime to return, the manga has continued following Denji's story in its second phase. Things are quite different for Denji in recent installments, and things are definitely quite different when it comes to the current status of the Blood Devil. It might be some time before the anime is able to catch up with the manga, but expect some major moments if the television series continues.

What do you think of this fresh take on Power and her beloved cat? Is this the best power couple in Chainsaw Man history? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.