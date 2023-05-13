Chainsaw Man's New Power Mimics a Marvel Hero

Chainsaw Man's powers make him one of the wildest, bloodiest shonen heroes to hit the anime world in recent years. While Denji has revealed some amazing tricks that he's had up his sleeves for well over one hundred manga chapters, it's clear that creator Tatsuki Fujimoto still has new ideas when it comes to the Chainsaw Devil. In fighting against the Falling Devil in the latest installments, the latest manga chapter demonstrates a new power for the titular character.

Warning. If you have yet to read Chainsaw Man's latest manga chapter, Chapter 129, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The Falling Devil hit the scene as one of the most powerful foes that either Denji or Asa Mikata, aka the War Devil, has ever faced off against. With the Primordial Fear attempting to serve up Asa to demonic forces residing in hell, Denji is attempting to save his on-again, off-again girlfriend. The previous chapter saw the pair saved by a mysterious being who appears to have more than a few similarities to the Chainsaw Devil, as the identity of the doppelganger remains a mystery. This new power Denji exhibits might only have come to pass thanks to a major assist from the War Devil.

Ghost Chainsaw

In the Marvel Comics, and in the films, the Spirit of Vengeance known as the Ghost Rider can use his hellfire to transform any vehicle into a fiery method of conveyance. As Asa hangs onto dear life to Denji on top of a motorcycle, with a deadly devil hot on their trail, it would seem the War Devil has helped the Chainsaw Devil transform a vehicle into a chainsaw itself. The final pages of the chapter introduce manga readers to the "Super Chainsaw Man Motorcycle" which might help save Denji and Asa's lives.

A Chainsaw Man Season 2 has yet to be confirmed following the successful first season, but that might change in a few days. Studio MAPPA, the animation house responsible for Denji's first season, is set to have a summer event wherein they will be discussing some of their biggest projects. This might be the perfect time for the animation studio to reveal that Denji's anime return is assured.

What do you think of Denji's new ride? Who wins in a fight between the Chainsaw Devil and the Spirit of Vengeance?