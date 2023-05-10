Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Debuts Denji's Coolest Weapon Yet

Chainsaw Man has been pitting Denji against one of his toughest devil opponents yet, but the newest chapter of the Chainsaw Man manga has debuted a super cool new addition to Denji's arsenal with its final moments! The Falling Devil has been Denji's toughest challenge in the series thus far as it seems to be an invincible type of devil that's able to put itself back together no matter how much Denji tries to cut it up, Making matters worse is the fact that Asa Mitaka has been caught in the middle of this and struggling to survive the Falling Devil's powers as well.

This has led to some fun bonding moments between Denji and Asa over the course of the fight so far, and it's starting to seem like Asa's understanding Denji for the first real time (even before he memories were wiped out by Nayuta). This leads to Asa even asking to be saved by Chainsaw Man as the newest chapter of the manga comes to an end, and with the use of the War Devil's power, Denji gets a cool new weapon dubbed the "Super Chainsaw Man Motorcycle" with a giant chainsaw blade.

What Happens in Chainsaw Man 129?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 picks up shortly after Denji and Asa were saved by the new Chainsaw Devil, but Asa doesn't get a lot of time to react as they are attacked by the Falling Devil soon after. Rather that use this chance to take out Denji and free herself from the War Devil's contract, Asa instead uses her blood to revive Denji because he's saved her twice already. She's begun to feel better about herself and her desire to live, and thus asks Chainsaw Man to save her.

This rouses Denji back to life very quickly and the two of them try to dodge the Falling Devil's attacks, but Denji can't outrun it forever. The two of them then steal a motorcycle, and Asa uses her powers to transform into a motorcycle with a giant chainsaw blade popping out of the bottom. Now the two of them have a brutal and speedy vehicle that will likely even the odds against this tough foe.

What do you think of this newest addition to Chainsaw Man's arsenal?