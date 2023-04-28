Chainsaw Man's Anime Shatters Another Record

The Chainsaw Man anime was able to rise the ranks and become one of the biggest new series of 2022. While Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal whether Denji and company will return for a season 2, it's clear that the devil hunters have left quite an impression on the anime world. Now, the opening theme of Chainsaw Man's first season, "Kick Back" by Kenshi Yonezu, has hit a new level when it comes to the number of eyes that have witnessed the rocking tune.

Aside from the music of Chainsaw Man's opening theme, the animation that introduced scores of viewers to Denji and his friends also parodied quite a few properties. The MAPPA production recreated scenes from films such as Pulp Fiction, Attack of The Killer Tomatoes, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Big Lebowski, and even Sadako Vs. Kayako. While Kenshi Yonezu's "Kick Back" started each episode, Chainsaw Man's first season took a different approach from many other anime when it came to its installments' endings. Each episode had a different ending theme and animation used, often referencing the events that had taken place in said installment. It will be interesting to see if this trend stays true for a possible Chainsaw Man Season 2.

Chainsaw Man's Buzz

The official music video for Kenshi Yonezu's "Kick Back" has garnered over one hundred million views on Youtube. You can watch the performance below, but if you're looking for more anime tunes from Yonezu, there are plenty to choose from. Yonezu has created tunes for anime properties such as Paprika, My Hero Academia, and Kite to name a few.

Luckily, for fans that are dying for Chainsaw Man's anime to return, the Chainsaw Man manga is continuing to release new chapters on a weekly basis. Following the traumatic events of the first part of the bloody shonen series, Denji has given the title of the protagonist to the War Devil, fellow high-schooler Asa Mikata. With the two teaming up in the face of the new threat known as the Falling Devil, it might be years before we see these events hit the screen, but they're sure to be a bloody good time once they do.

What did you think of "Kick Back"? Do you think we'll get word on Chainsaw Man Season 2 this year?

Via Kenshi Yonezu Official Website