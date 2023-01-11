Chainsaw Man Ends Denji's "Worst Date Ever"

While Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is taking a breather after the first season's conclusion, the manga has returned with creator Tatsuki Fujimoto at the helm and introduced a new protagonist to take the reins of the printed story. With the new "hero", Asa Mitaka the War Devil, having an ax to grind with Denji, the Chainsaw Devil agreed to go on a date with the woman who is attempting to end his life. In typical Chainsaw Man fashion, the date has ended in spectacular fashion.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 117, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

With Denji and Asa trapped in an aquarium thanks to a partnership forged between Famine, the third horseman of the apocalypse, and the Eternity Devil. As the two devils resorted to eating a starfish, the War Devil decided to take matters into her own hands, using her supernatural abilities to transform the aquarium itself into a spear. Mitaka's new powers allow her to create a weapon whose strength is based on her connection with it, and with Asa taking the opportunity to "buy" the aquarium, she is able to use said spear to pierce the Eternity Devil. What made the weapon all the more impressive was that once it pierced the Eternity Devil, a swarm of sea life burst forth from his back.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Shockingly enough, despite the date between Denji and Asa ending in calamity, the two agreed to go on another date. Unfortunately for the Chainsaw Devil, he might not live to see this next date as Mitaka placed her hand upon his head and is seemingly attempting to transform him into a weapon, ending the chapter on a massive cliffhanger.

With Denji and Asa's relationship taking a wild turn, there is still the question as to who is the Chainsaw Man doppelganger that has been running around, with the copy's shadow being the only thing that we've seen from it so far.

Do you think Denji is about to become Asa's new weapon in the "Denji Spinal Cord Sword"? Do you think we'll get confirmation when it comes to the second season of the anime adaptation this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.