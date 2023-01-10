Chainsaw Man Hits Denji With One of Its Wildest Cliffhangers Yet

Chainsaw Man is pushing ahead with a new chapter this week, and it is safe to say creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has everyone pressed. This week, the update checked in on Asa and Denji as their day out continues to twist through unexpected passes. And by the final page, well – we see Denji facing one of the manga's wildest cliffhangers to date.

So obviously, be warned! There are spoilers below for Chainsaw Man chapter 117. Read on with caution.

For those who are caught up with the manga, you know Asa and their Devil kick things up a notch this week. The new chapter of Chainsaw Man ends with Yoru in control of Asa once more, and the War Devil is out for blood. As they promised, the devil is eager to take out Chainsaw Man, and Asa's guilt over the mission prompts Yoru to end chapter 117 with a command. She is seen trying to turn Denji into a human weapon, and at this point, we know how this story goes.

WHAT A FUCKING CLIFFHANGER! Though in reality, given that effects like Doll Devil didn't work on Denji before I doubt this will work, but with Fujimoto and Yoru's power I am actually not sure how this interaction will play out! CAN'T WAIT FOR NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/EOys4SXj0L — Meti「魔・喚 ・博徒」🍂 (@MetiNTBG) January 10, 2023

In the past, we have watched Yoru turn others into weapons, and the feat never gets any easier to stomach. She has turned spinal cords into swords before, and that is what Yoru is seen doing on the final page of this week's chapter. She tries to summon a Denji Spinal Cord Sword, but the question remains whether the request will work.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Denji's Real-Life Twin | Chainsaw Man Proves Denji Is the Best Kind of Brother | Chainsaw Man Just Gave the Internet Its Greatest Cat Cosplay

After all, the War Devil is only able to turn people into weapons when she feels they belong to her. Just as how Asa brought the aquarium to turn it into a weapon, Yoru is now doing the same with Denji, but her claim may not be strong enough. After all, Denji is slow to trust after everything with Makima, and there is also his hybrid status to consider. His existence as a weapon may prevent him from being turned into a sword, and if Yoru does succeed, the question stands whether Denji will just regenerate another spine.

For now, it seems like Yoru has outed herself as a foe to Denji, and that will most definitely change his reaction to Asa from now on. And given the fact Yoshida and Famine are also at the aquarium right now? It seems like things are about to heat up big time in Fujimoto's manga.

What do you think about this wild cliffhanger? Do you think Chainsaw Man will twist this command around? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.