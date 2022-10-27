Did Chainsaw Man Just Introduce Its Third Horseman?

Chainsaw Man is back with a new chapter this week, and of course, readers rushed to the update as soon as it dropped. The big chapter checked on Asa as the high schooler continue their battle with a friend after they made a terrifying devil contract. And before the update ended, well – it seems yet another horseman might have made their debut.

After all, there are only so many people who can get away with calling the War Devil their little sister. If the theories are right, the third horseman has arrived, but the question remains who they are exactly.

Chainsaw Man's Horrifying Horseman

If you are caught up with Chainsaw Man, then you will know quite a bit about the horseman. Just as there are in religious mythology, the manga has four horsemen who are said to embody the greatest fears in the world. As for what those are, we have conquest, war, hunger, and death to worry about. And so far, we know who two of them are.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Launches Its English Dub at Last: Watch | Chainsaw Man Cuts Through Huge New Sales Record | Chainsaw Man's Pochita Gets Pumpkin Carved Tribute for Halloween

Makima is known as the Control Devil, so obviously, that has a direct line to conquest. Now, her reincarnation Nayuta holds the power, and we were told in part two that Asa agreed to give her body to the War Devil. Now, the only two left are war and death. In the most recent chapter, one of Asa's classmates appears before the War Devil and calls the entity their little sister. Given their familiarity and matching eyes, there is no denying this newcomer is related to the War Devil and the Control Devil. And given their scale-like earrings, fans are thinking Chainsaw Man just introduced the Hunger – or famine – Devil at last.

What do you think about the manga's latest addition? Who do you think this horseman is? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.