Chainsaw Man Flies Past New Manga Sales Record

Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is a hit, with Studio MAPPA already three episodes into Denji's story as he navigates a world filled with devils that can range from harmless to life-threatening. In the manga's pages, things have changed greatly for Denji as Chainsaw Man's Part 2 has introduced a new protagonist in Asa Mitaka, who has struck a deal with the War Devil that involves getting revenge on the Chainsaw Man. Despite these big changes, Chainsaw Man's manga has leaped over another sales milestone.

The first season of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation is set to have twelve episodes in total, meaning that, more than likely, the first part of the manga will be far from finished with the television series episodes. While a second season has yet to be confirmed by MAPPA at this point, it's a surefire bet that these opening episodes won't be the last detailing this world of devils thanks to its popularity amongst fans. It might be some time before we see Asa hit the small screen if MAPPA continues animating the series, but rest assured, she'll make quite the splash on the small screen.

Chainsaw Man's Anime Has Competition

According to a new report from the website Oricon, Chainsaw Man currently has eighteen million copies in circulation for its twelve manga volumes released to date, which is especially strong considering that we're still in the early days of the new anime series. While Chainsaw Man's current tally isn't close to heavy hitters such as One Piece, Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer, which have 500 million, 260 million, and 150 million copies in the wild respectively, its story is still fresh and it will be interesting to swing back around and see where the sales stand one year into the future.

While Denji might not be the star in his own series with the arrival of Chainsaw Man's second chapter, the Shonen protagonist has returned to become a part of his series while also inadvertently meeting the new lead that is gunning for the death of the Chainsaw Devil.

How high do you think Chainsaw Man's sales will go when it comes to its manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.

Via Oricon