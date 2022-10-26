Chainsaw Man Gets Cute Halloween Makeover With This Pochita Pumpkin

Chainsaw Man is a hit, with the anime adaptation introducing anime viewers to numerous new characters that dwell in a world populated with devils and supernatural threats. Luckily for the world, one such devil became best friends with a human, as the Chainsaw Devil, aka Pochita, appears as an adorable canine with a chainsaw bursting from its head and has found its place in anime fans' hearts. Now, one fan creation has gone viral right in time for the spooky season with a Jack O' Lantern honoring the cutest star introduced in Chainsaw Man.

Pochita and Denji met following the Chainsaw Devil receiving a mysterious injury that had it clinging to life, with the young human offering his blood to help in saving the supernatural canine's life. With the two becoming best friends, the dynamic duo spent their years living in squalor while simultaneously attempting to collect enough money to live by hunting devils. While Pochita might be an adorable devil on its own, he can be used as a chainsaw himself and his fusion with Denji has resulted in the Chainsaw Man's creation. With Denji running into Makima and being granted a new lease on life, Chainsaw Man might be in the running for the best new anime series of 2022.

Pochita O' Lantern

Twitter User Ed Pan Art shared this adorable new take on Pochita, transforming a pumpkin into a "Devil O' Lantern" to help in celebrating Chainsaw Man as the first season continues thanks to the animators at Studio MAPPA:

Unfortunately, Pochita won't be seen much following Chainsaw Man's first episode, with the devil now functioning as Denji's heart following the Yakuza's betrayal thanks to the Zombie Devil. While Pochita might not have a physical form as he once did, he remains Denji's heart and is seeking to learn more about his best friend's dreams as the young man is no longer under the control of the Yakuza. With Denji now joined by the likes of Power and Aki, his devil-hunting career has jumped to the next level.

What do you think of this Pochita O' Lantern? Which anime franchises are dying to have pumpkins made of them for the Halloween season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.