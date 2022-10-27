Chainsaw Man Launches Its English Dub at Last: Watch

It's hard to argue that Chainsaw Man has hit the ground floor running with its anime adaptation premiere, and now, fans waiting for the English Dub will wait no longer as the first episode of this iteration has arrived. With three episodes already arriving on Crunchyroll and Hulu thanks to the original Japanese version, the English Dub will be able to catch up quite quickly thanks to its recent arrival. Expanding to an even larger audience thanks to this Dub, Chainsaw Man might be able to take the crown for the best new anime series of 2022.

The English Dub Cast for MAPPA's latest anime adaptation includes Ryan Colt Levy as Denji, Suzie Yeung as Makima, Reagan Murdock as Aki, and Sarah Wiedenheft as Power. While a series featuring a protagonist that has the ability to have a chainsaw blade burst from his face certainly has plenty of room for humor, Chainsaw Man is able to present some tragic and exhilarating story beats along the way. Specifically, Denji's story is a depressing one as he lives in a shack and can barely afford to eat a slice of bread for a meal, let alone one covered in jelly.

Chainsaw Man – Pochita Now In English

The English Twitter Account for Chainsaw Man's Dub shared the big news that the first episode is now online, allowing viewers to experience Denji's tragic tale in a brand new way as MAPPA continues to unleash new episodes focusing on a world being torn apart by creepy devils:

In the third episode of Chainsaw Man, viewers bore witness to the Bat Devil's arrival, the unique supernatural threat that held Power's cat hostage, forcing the Blood Devil to betray Denji in a bid to save the captive feline. Luckily for Denji, his power as the Chainsaw Devil helped him make quick work of the Bat Devil, cutting the villain to pieces and now having to deal with the fact that he was betrayed by his newest ally. With twelve episodes total for Chainsaw Man's first season confirmed, expect plenty more bloodshed before Denji's first arc draws to a close.

