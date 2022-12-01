Chainsaw Man Bloodies Power in Wild New Art

Chainsaw Man's Power has earned her place as a fan-favorite character introduced in what might take the title of "best new anime of 2022", with the Blood Fiend now in a terrible position thanks to the latest episode. As the Katana Man has already proven himself to be the strongest opponent that the devil hunters have faced as a team to date, new art has been released showing Power at her finest, covered in blood and ready to dive into battle once again.

Power is quite the unique character in an anime franchise known for its unique characters, having no love for devils and humans alike. She was originally employed by Makima following the kidnapping of her cat, which had her secretly working for the Bat Devil in a bid to save her favorite feline. Unfortunately for Denji, Power cared much more for her cat than she did her new teammate, with the Blood Devil deciding to sell him out in an effort to save her cat. Luckily for the world, the Chainsaw Devil was able to take down the Bat Devil and break bread once again with Power and while the Devil Hunters have become friends once again, things are looking quite dire.

Chainsaw Power

The Chainsaw Man franchise shared this new art that sees Power not only covered in blood but also sees the Blood Devil wearing some glitzy jewelry to help sell the series on the cover of the publication known as "Eyescream" by artist Nakaki Pantz:

Chainsaw Man's latest episode was its eighth, with Studio MAPPA confirming that the first season would run twelve episodes. While a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, the popularity of the anime adaptation most likely makes it a done deal that we'll see Denji and company return to the small screen, especially with so many stories dying to be adapted from the manga.

Speaking of the manga, the second part of the series has shifted the focus from Denji to Asa Mitaka, a new protagonist who has a very similar origin to the Chainsaw Devil but has struck a bargain with the War Devil instead.

