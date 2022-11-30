Chainsaw Man Fans Are in Mourning After Its Latest Deaths
Chainsaw Man has proven itself to be one of anime's most intense shows and it has less than ten episodes out by now. The series has exploded in popularity over the last year, and Studio MAPPA has put Denji on the map with its animation. Of course, that means all eyes were on Chainsaw Man this week when one of its wildest episodes yet dropped, and fans are still reeling for its major death.
So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Chainsaw Man season one!
If you have caught up with the anime, then you will know episode eight was wild. The release followed Aki and his squad as they went up against Katana Man at last. The devil turned out to be just as ruthless as fans expected, but it still left audiences stunned when Himeno was killed during the fight.
The devil hunter gave up her life for Aki, and of course, the older hunter was at a loss over the death. As you can see in the slides below, most fans are feeling lost after the death, but that is not the case for everyone. While manga readers were mostly ambivalent about Himeno, the hunter managed to accumulate a vocal crowd of haters who despised her history with Aki. And even though the man himself is mourning Himeno's loss, well – some fans are admittedly happy to see the character go.
Of course, this will be far from the biggest death in Chainsaw Man. We've had a few deaths before now, but this is the first stomach punch we've seen since season one went live. By the time season two rolls in, Chainsaw Man's body count will make Game of Thrones look merciful, so netizens better start bracing themselves now.
Did Chainsaw Man's latest death catch you by surprise? Are you liking season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
The Worst Memory
Watching this CSM episode I forgot how badly Himeno’s death fucked me up pic.twitter.com/Y8SucSkaI8— 𝕐𝕦𝕥𝕒 💯 ◻️COMM!SS!ONS OPEN◻️ (@Yut4rific) November 29, 2022
Beauty and Pain
The atmosphere of the first half and the second half suddenly changes like a roller coaster.— mana (@manarock69) November 30, 2022
This is the fun of Chainsaw Man.
Himeno's death scene is the PAIN but it was beautiful.
The Tension Grows
Makima's ambush and Himeno's death are masterfully directed, keeping shots to keep the tension vivid or using blur as a sense of disorientation.
works very well overall. pic.twitter.com/rOryuCptqt— 🚬🚬 (@r0nd0_1986) November 29, 2022
It's Getting Worse
Himeno's death hurts even more after watching it animated 😭 pic.twitter.com/AgtPa9c3Ha— Aditya Thorat (@adiheh) November 29, 2022
Utter Despair
Himeno's death was an excellent adaptation with excellent direction, which combined well with Kensuke Ushio's tragedy score, pain & despair at realizing she might not have much time to live when she made the decision to save him were perfectly contributed... pic.twitter.com/EpvM2OK746— Khalil (@tfayli_khalil) November 30, 2022
It's Going to Hurt
emotionally vulnerable hair down aki crying over himeno's death getting animated next ep pic.twitter.com/5b1G882rKj— َ (@p8wer) November 30, 2022
Protect Aki 2K22
himeno's death did not make me sad, but aki watching one of the closest people to him die before his eyes did. look at his expression... pic.twitter.com/ISgB0blEiB— aki's cigarette holder (@AKILOUVRE) November 29, 2022
Every Emotion in One
Highlight of the episode by far, everything that's happening is shown clearly but the focus is on himeno's inner monologue with a powerful ost and painful sudden yet gradual death as she loses every part, very gruesome, the animation is incredible when it's not cg as well pic.twitter.com/Xou8fL4PRx— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) November 30, 2022