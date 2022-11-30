Chainsaw Man Fans Are in Mourning After Its Latest Deaths

Chainsaw Man has proven itself to be one of anime's most intense shows and it has less than ten episodes out by now. The series has exploded in popularity over the last year, and Studio MAPPA has put Denji on the map with its animation. Of course, that means all eyes were on Chainsaw Man this week when one of its wildest episodes yet dropped, and fans are still reeling for its major death.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Chainsaw Man season one!

If you have caught up with the anime, then you will know episode eight was wild. The release followed Aki and his squad as they went up against Katana Man at last. The devil turned out to be just as ruthless as fans expected, but it still left audiences stunned when Himeno was killed during the fight.

The devil hunter gave up her life for Aki, and of course, the older hunter was at a loss over the death. As you can see in the slides below, most fans are feeling lost after the death, but that is not the case for everyone. While manga readers were mostly ambivalent about Himeno, the hunter managed to accumulate a vocal crowd of haters who despised her history with Aki. And even though the man himself is mourning Himeno's loss, well – some fans are admittedly happy to see the character go.

Of course, this will be far from the biggest death in Chainsaw Man. We've had a few deaths before now, but this is the first stomach punch we've seen since season one went live. By the time season two rolls in, Chainsaw Man's body count will make Game of Thrones look merciful, so netizens better start bracing themselves now.

Did Chainsaw Man's latest death catch you by surprise? Are you liking season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.