Chainsaw Man Shares Episode 8 Ending: Watch

Chainsaw Man is back with a new episode this week, and it seems like things are getting more intense with each update. As the finale of season one nears, all eyes are on Denji's gang as the group faces off with new devils. And this week, a new ending went live just for episode eight that honors one of our fallen hunters.

So you have been warned! The ending for episode eight contains spoilers about Chainsaw Man at large!

As you can see above, the new ending comes from TK and is titled appropriately as "First Death". The single is a fast one and upbeat despite Studio MAPPA's sobering ending. After all, the credits pay tribute to Himeno as the hunter was killed in this week's episode, and Aki left to mourn the loss.

Of course, manga readers know this death is just the first of many to come. Chainsaw Man is brutal, and its violence is unforgiving in most ways. Denji's desire to survive is so strong because the hunter has seen the world slay so many others. And as we learned this week, even the most capable devil hunters can be killed in an instant.

If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man, the series has a few more episodes to go before season one ends. You can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll either subbed or dubbed. So for those needing more information on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you make of this latest Chainsaw Man ending? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.