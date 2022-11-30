New Chainsaw Man Poster Pays Homage to Kill Bill, The Shining, and More

Chainsaw Man's eighth episode has changed the game, throwing some major casualties at the Devil Hunters that came as quite a surprise to many anime viewers. With this first season slated to have twelve episodes in total, the season finale is only a few weeks away, and Studio MAPPA has given fans a new look at the upcoming Blu-Ray set that will collect the dozen installments. Hilariously enough, MAPPA is including some art that once again sees Denji and his friends dropped into some familiar blockbusters released over the years.

When Chainsaw Man first debuted, the opening of the anime series had fans laughing in their seats when it was revealed that many scenes in the opener made fun of some major Hollywood films, including the likes of The Big Lebowski, Pulp Fiction, Attack of The Killer Tomatoes, and many more. Based on this fact, it's not surprising to see that MAPPA is once again seeing the Shonen protagonists in movie scenarios. At present, MAPPA has yet to confirm if the popular anime adaptation will return for a second season, but based on the Studio's commitment to adapting the works of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, it's a surefire bet that the animation house is in it for the long haul.

Chainsaw Bill

MAPPA used its Official Twitter Account to share a first look at the upcoming Chainsaw Man Blu-Ray set which doesn't just reference the likes of The Shining and Kill Bill, but also hilariously sees the anime stars in Jurassic Park and Clockwork Orange to name a few:

Chainsaw Man's latest installment witnessed the introduction of Katana Man, a devil who appears to have a very similar deal in place as Denji, along with a disturbing look that might put the Chainsaw Devil's to shame. During the battle, Aki was struck a severe blow, causing Himeno to sacrifice herself in a vain attempt to eliminate their opponents through the Ghost Devil. With the first batch of episodes giving us a grand introduction to Denji, his life, and his newfound friends, it seems that the anime is ramping up and taking no prisoners with this new battle underway.

Will you be picking up this Blu-Ray set when it lands from Studio MAPPA? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.