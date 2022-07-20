Chainsaw Man Teases Denji's New Role for Part 2

Chainsaw Man has finally returned for the highly anticipated Part 2 of the original manga series, and the newest chapter is teasing Denji's potential new role for the series going forward. When Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the first part of the manga to an end a couple of years ago, fans were excited to see how the series could even continue. Things have finally kicked off this Summer, but Part 2 has gotten off to a much different start than fans might have ever expected to see, however. The first chapter of its new series didn't actually feature the titular Chainsaw Man at all and instead introduced fans to a brand new character.

The first chapter of Chainsaw Man Part 2 introduced fans to a new character named Asa Mitaka, and by the end of her introduction, the series seemed to set her up as a potential new foil for Denji. With the second chapter of this new part further fleshing out Asa and showcasing more of her story following her bonding with the War Devil, the series is also teasing Denji's main role for this part of the series. He's no longer going to be the main character, but instead will likely become the ultimate goal to chase after for this new primary antagonist.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 99 of Chainsaw Man picks up shortly after Asa Mitaka bonds with the War Devil and kills her student council president and teacher. She's being kept alive by the War Devil in order to fuel its main purpose, seeking out the Chainsaw Man and going to war against famous devil. The chapter showcases how Asa and some new students she meets make their way through school, and it's revealed that the War Devil will be hiding out in her body because Chainsaw Man is one of the students in the school that she needs to discover.

This seems to indicate that we'll be following Asa a lot more before we ever get to see Denji in action again, and it's also likely that he will no longer be the character we get to see the point of view from. He's going to be the main goal for this new antagonist to seek out, and serves as a legendary hero type for this new villain to chase. Then again, much like how Fujimoto threw out all expectations with the first series, this all could change with the next chapter.

What do you think about Denji's lack of appearance from Chainsaw Man Part 2's first chapters so far? What are you hoping to see from him going forward? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!