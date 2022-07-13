Did Chainsaw Man Start Part 2 With a Timeskip?

Warning! Major spoilers for Chainsaw Man Part 1 and Part 2's first chapter to follow! When Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the first part of Chainsaw Man's manga a couple of years ago, there was no way to guess where the series would be going from there. Denji had defeated the core enemy he had been working against, and with their defeat had ushered in a whole new kind of life for him as he tried to have a regular school life while defeating devils as the Chainsaw Man hero. But how long has it been for this world since the first part's big cliffhanger ending?

The highly anticipated Part 2 of Chainsaw Man's story introduces a brand new character, new devils, and sets up a whole new kind of world from when we had seen in the first series. At the same time, it seems like some time has passed since that first series as the Chainsaw Man image has become such an icon that he (and devils overall) has become an easily accepted part of culture and capitalism. So what does this mean for the timeline of the series overall? Has there been a significant time skip since the last time we had seen Denji in action?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 98 of Chainsaw Man focuses on a new central character, Asa Mitaka, and through her life at school we find out that since the previous chapter, Denji's Chainsaw Man persona has become so well known that not only does he have foods branded after him, but he's got full on collectible merchandise as well. It's revealed that their town has a "mayor with a DUI" and that Chainsaw Man has become known for being a notable devil hunter after the climax of the first part. But what also seems to have changed are people's relationships with the devils overall.

Devils have not only become far more known, but they seem to be so steeped in society that we see how Asa's class befriends one over the course of several months as a test for a potential devil hunter career path in the future. It'd be one thing for Denji's actions to make him more well known, but to see society itself change so much since the first series seems to tease that it's been a lot longer than we might realize.

There's also the question of how old Denji is at this point too. If it's been that long since Part 1, he's likely gotten much more older and more experienced since. Not only that, but he's also seemingly swallowed nuclear weapons since we had seen him last. This raises all sorts of questions about what happened to the world after Makima no longer had control over it, and thus it seems like quite a bit of time has passed to reflect all of the change.

But what do you think? Did Chainsaw Man Part 2 sneak in a time skip passed us? Is a time skip something you would want to see from this series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!