Chainsaw Man Part 2 Introduces the Manga's Most Metal Weapon Yet

Chainsaw Man is back at long last, and fans are loving the series' new part. After all, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto brought the story back to life this week after promising an epic comeback. The big event even introduced a new devil to the series, and the newcomer brought along Chainsaw Man's most metal weapon to date.

And when we say metal, we mean it. The War Devil is as violent as they come, and their finishing move is something out of Mortal Kombat.

Using a man's spinal cord as a sword has got to be one of the coolest and most badass things I've ever seen a character use as a weapon. Mitaka is already a godtier Chainsaw Man character pic.twitter.com/M7P1p81bki — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) July 12, 2022

The whole thing went down when Chainsaw Man chapter 98 went live. It was there fans were introduced to the War Devil as the creature took over the body of a high school girl. The devil saved the kid from death after a jealous classmate made a deal with the Justice Devil to take them out. And after coming to life, well – the War Devil gets revenge by making a sword out of the the girl's high school teacher.

To be specific, the sword is made out of Mr. Tanaka's spinal column. The War Devil rips the spine out of the high school teacher with ease, and let's just say the whole ordeal is rather bloody.

The gore in Chainsaw Man part two is at a high already, and there is even more to come. The War Devil uses the spinal sword to defeat the Justice Devil's host, and it is hard to blame the girl for their actions. The teacher had some bad karma coming since he was apparently sleeping with his students. But even so, he really went out in the worst possible way.

