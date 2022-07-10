Chainsaw Man Part 2 Releases Special Poster

Chainsaw Man has become one of the top-selling manga series of the decade, and there is more on the way. While the team at MAPPA works on the series' anime, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has been busy inking the second part of Chainsaw Man. And now, a poster for the continuation has dropped ahead of its release next week.

The poster comes courtesy of Shonen Jump as the magazine just put up a promo highlighting Fujimoto's comeback. As you can see below, the ad brings Denji's bloody chainsaw design to life in full color as he stares down at a woman in front of him. So as you can see, Chainsaw Man part two is going to be as wild of a ride as we expected.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 Promotional Page in Issue #32. pic.twitter.com/3oivJkr2TW — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) July 10, 2022

For those who aren't keeping up with Chainsaw Man, Fujimoto brought the manga's first part to a close in 2020. It was announced shortly after that a second part was in the work, and Shonen Jump announced the series would return on July 13th. The manga will be published digitally in Shonen Jump+ upon its return, and services like Manga Plus will simulpublish Chainsaw Man part two around the world for readers.

As for Fujimoto, the artist has kept quiet about part two since it was announced, and he has kept busy with side projects. In fact, the artist has put out several hit one-shots since part one ended, and they've cemented his reputation as a darling with critics. So if you have not gotten the chance to read these shorts, you can find them on Manga Plus and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app right now!

Are you excited to check out Chainsaw Man's next era? What do you want to see from part two...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.