Chainsaw Man Might Have Revealed When The Next Trailer Will Arrive

Spy x Family has certainly become the biggest new anime series of 2022 so far, but the Forger Family has some competition on the way with the upcoming arrival of Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man. With the series created by mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, set to return with new chapters in its second part in just a few days' time, Crunchyroll might have let it slip when fans can expect the newest trailer for the anime, with the first and only trailer hitting the internet around one year ago. Get your chainsaws revving up now Denji fans.

Chainsaw Man, for those who might have avoided diving into one of the most popular anime franchises of the day, follows a young man named Denji who spends his time working as a hitman for the mob with his beloved, and strange-looking, dog Pochita. Simply attempting to get a roof over their heads, get three square meals a day, and settle down with a girlfriend of his own, Denji finds himself inheriting the power of the Chainsaw Devil and gaining some wild abilities as a result. With the world being plagued by devils and various members of society making deals to give themselves supernatural powers, MAPPA is set to bring the bloody story to life hot on the trail of their work on Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen.

In a recent stream, staff members of Crunchyroll appear to confirm that the latest trailer for Chainsaw Man will debut at this year's Crunchyroll Expo, which will be taking place from August 5th to the 7th in San Jose, California.

Recently, Crunchyroll announced that the Chief Executive Officer of Studio MAPPA, Manabu Otsuka, and the Executive Producer and Rights Management Director, Makoto Kimura, would be in attendance, so this reveal certainly tracks if it is indeed coming to Crunchyroll Expo.

Following the conclusion of the first part of Chainsaw Man's manga, fans have been dying to see what the future holds for Denji and the characters that survived the traumatic events of the final chapters. Needless to say, we definitely would expect for there to be plenty of blood and guts for the series' comeback.

Via Shonen Leaks