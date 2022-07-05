Chainsaw Man's Anime Won't Censor Blood and Gore

Chainsaw Man really took off with fans thanks to its violence and outlandish scenes, and the staff behind the upcoming anime production have promised fans that they won't be censoring anything from the original manga's material. Tatsuki Fujimoto might have ended the first part of Chainsaw Man's run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine some time ago, but the franchise is now bigger and more popular than ever as more fans flocked to the series after hearing about its memorable brutality and obscene moments in the mix. But there was a concern over whether or not the anime adaptation would tone down these aspects.

Taking the stage at Anime Expo this year for a special panel (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance), MAPPA CEO Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of MAPPA and MAPPA executive director and management director Makoto Kimura opened up about the upcoming anime now in the works and revealed that they do not intend to censor any of the manga's gore or bloody moments. In fact, they are striving to have as faithful of an adaptation to the original series as they possibly can. It's why it's taking such a long time as they want to nail it perfectly.

When Kimura was asked about the anime potentially adapting the series violence, Kimura explained they will not be doing any kind of censoring to tone it down. This includes either blurring, or cross-hatching, or other techniques as they want to stay as close to the manga's material as possible. In terms of how the anime will be handling the manga's wild pacing, the staff also revealed that they are taking in on a case by case basis in terms of which chapters are adapted, which moments need further time to develop, and many other smaller nuances of pacing the series as a whole.

So while the team at MAPPA currently does have any new material to show from fans outside of that initial teaser launched last year to celebrate Chainsaw Man's anime announcement, the team confirms that the series won't be toning down the elements that fans loved the most from the manga.