Chainsaw Man Embraces the '90s In This Retro Makeover

Not all anime is created equally, and as a matter of fact, not all of it looks the same. Sure, the medium has some shared aesthetics, but the anime we know today looks very different from what we saw decades ago. Still, this retro look remains ever popular with netizens, and one artist is going viral now that they've given Chainsaw Man a throwback once-over.

As you can see below, the art comes from Twitter user hanavbara, a popular fan page that specializes in retro anime. Not long ago, the account blew up thanks to a Chainsaw Man tribute, and you can see why fans are obsessed with the makeover below.

After all, this retro style brings together some of the best style points from the '80s and '90s. The crisp line art, bold colors, and exaggerated eyes suit Chainsaw Man despite its shojo lens. Makima looks like a doll out of Sailor Moon somehow while Aki rocks his wide-eyed look. And of course, Pochita is thriving with this retro makeover.

Obviously, this art style is very different from how we met Chainsaw Man. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has a looser art style, and Studio MAPPA gave its anime adaptation a more realistic aesthetic. Still, this interpretation works even with Chainsaw Man's graphic nature. And to be honest, we need to see how Chainsaw Man vs Katana Man would look in this style ASAP.

